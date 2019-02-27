Fresno State Basketball

Fresno State women finish strong in victory at Wyoming. 20 regular-season wins possible

Fresno Bee Staff

February 27, 2019 07:59 PM

Fresno State’s Maddi Utti, driving to the basket earlier this season against Colorado State, scored 26 Wednesday night, Feb. 27, 2019 in a 66-64 women’s basketball victory at Wyoming.
The Fresno State women’s basketball scored arguably its biggest victory of the season Wednesday night at Wyoming, beating the Cowgirls 66-64.

The Bulldogs came in off a disappointing loss Saturday to seventh-place Nevada. And a trip to Laramie (elevation 7,165 feet) in the winter is never easy.

But third-place Fresno State emerged from a tight game to put away Wyoming in the fourth quarter and improve to 11-5 in the Mountain West Conference, 18-9 overall with regular-season games left next week against second-division opponents San Diego State (Monday at home) and San Jose State (March 7 on the road).

Wyoming (18-6, 11-4) slipped out of a second-place tie with New Mexico.

It was the Bulldogs’ first win against a team ahead of them in the Mountain West this season, and avenged a 63-56 home loss to Wyoming.

Fresno State outscored the Cowgirls 12-7 in the final 2:25 of the game – seven by Maddi Utti, who finished with 26 points. Candice White added 18 points.

