Poor shooting dooms Fresno State women’s basketball in home loss to Nevada

In the long view, Fresno State’s 57-41 women’s basketball loss to visiting Nevada on Saturday at the Save Mart Center doesn’t matter much.
But it still stings.
The Bulldogs shot 14 of 53 (26.4 percent) from the field including 2 of 21 on 3-pointers in their lowest-scoring game of the season. They never led and trailed by as many as 25 points.
It was Fresno State’s first loss to a team outside the top three in the Mountain West Conference standings (Boise State, New Mexico, Wyoming). But the Bulldogs (17-9, 10-5) are a solid fourth in the MW with fifth-place UNLV two games back.
The Bulldogs next play at third-place Wyoming before finishing the regular season with games against San Diego State and San Jose State.
Candice White led Fresno State with 16 points.
Freshman Imani Lacy from Central High scored four points in 15 minutes for Nevada (10-15, 6-8).
