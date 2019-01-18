Will Hutson tweak minutes to gain tighter focus in Bulldogs’ crucial matchup at Boise State?

Fresno State forward Nate Grimes is one of the most productive players per 40 minutes in the Mountain West, averaging 19.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.
But logging more minutes does not necessarily translate into more production, and when the Bulldogs play at Boise State on Saturday afternoon coach Justin Hutson said he would look to deploy Grimes in shorter bursts to keep him sharp and focused on the floor and ultimately to try to maximize that production.
“It’s just being consistent,” Hutson said.
Grimes this season has played more than 27 minutes twice — 33 in a loss to Utah Valley and 32 last Saturday in a loss to No. 10 Nevada.
Through the middle of the second half against the Wolf Pack, some lapses at the defensive end had him on and off the floor.
Grimes, who had 10 points, seven rebounds and one block in 16 first-half minutes and was a key piece for the Bulldogs in withstanding a strong Nevada run to open the game, started the second half and was subbed out at 17:11.
He was back in at 15:09, then out at 12:23. He was in at 11:58 and back out at 11:15. He was back in at 10:48 and out at 8:27.
Grimes was on the floor the final 7:30, when the Bulldogs tried to cut deeper into a second-half deficit that was around seven, eight, nine points most of the way (Fresno State trailed at most by 11, for just 17 seconds).
But he can be wildly productive in limited minutes. He had a season-high 19 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes at San Jose State, 15 and 14 in 26 minutes against Long Beach State, 9 and 15 with four blocks in 27 minutes against Miami.
His minutes in those games came mostly in four- and five-minute chunks.
“We can get Nate a little rest, get him back focused,” Hutson said.
When Grimes is out, third-year sophomore Lazaro Rojas will pick up more minutes. The 6-foot-11 Rojas last week played 13 minutes at Utah State and eight against Nevada, when in foul trouble. Hutson also can use 6-6 junior Christian Gray, who found foul trouble at Utah State and did not play against the Wolf Pack.
In a matchup against the Broncos, Grimes and his rebounding figure to be crucial if the Bulldogs are to win their first three conference road games for the first time since the 2003-04 season when starting 5-0 and 3-0 on the road.
Boise State, tied with Fresno State and UNLV for second in the Mountain West at 3-1, is plus-3.1 in rebounding margin. In a 72-71 loss to Nevada on Wednesday, the Broncos allowed only two offensive rebounds. When winning at Fresno State, the Wolf Pack had a 42-34 rebounding advantage that included 17 offensive rebounds leading to a 27-3 advantage in second-chance points.
Travel woes
Fresno State and Boise State tip off at 2:30 p.m., but the Bulldogs could not get a commercial flight out of town Saturday night after the game and are not on a charter.
They will travel on Sunday, and have a short turnaround with San Diego State up next at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday.
The Aztecs, meanwhile, do not play this weekend.
San Diego State will go into Tuesday’s game off a 97-77 victory over New Mexico and with a few extra days to figure out how to put together back-to-back games.
San Diego State, 2-2 in the Mountain West, opened conference play with a 24-point loss at Boise State, then came home and beat Wyoming by 30. The Aztecs then went to Air Force and lost by 14 to a team that had dropped its first three conference games by an average of 16.0 points, and on Tuesday beat the Lobos by 20.
Notes
▪ The Bulldogs are averaging 12.0 made 3-pointers in their four MW games and 10.1 made 3s overall. Boise State has allowed opponents 10 or more made 3-pointers just three times, but they lost those games: to Idaho State (12 of 25 on 3s), Creighton (12 of 22) and at Loyola Marymount (10 of 30).
The Broncos are fourth in the conference defending the 3-point line, opponents hitting just 33.1 percent.
▪ The Bulldogs’ Deshon Taylor made his first career start against the Broncos in 2016-17, scoring a game-high 19 points. Boise State has had a rough time defending the senior guard — he is averaging 20.0 points in three career games and has scored half of his points from the foul line, going 13 of 14, 8 of 8 and 9 of 10.
▪ Taylor and Braxton Huggins make for an interesting decision for the Broncos. Huggins is leading the Bulldogs with 19.3 points per game and Taylor is second with 16.8, with that history of big games against Boise State.
The Broncos have put the clamps on an opponent’s leading scorer in conference play, allowing Justin James (Wyoming), Caleb Martin (Nevada) and Michael Steadman (San Jose State) a total of 23 points. James is averaging 21.1 per game and had seven against Boise State, Martin is at 18.6 and scored 10 against the Broncos, and Steadman is averaging 12.3 and had just six. They shot a combined 7 of 33 (21.2 percent).
