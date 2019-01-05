Big run and a lot of defense fuels Bulldogs as they achieve a school first

Nate Grimes, Deshon Taylor and Sam Bittner put together some rather fat stat lines on Saturday, but with all of the points and rebounds and assists and steals, the Fresno State Bulldogs benefited as well from their play at the defensive end in a 78-67 victory over Colorado State at the Save Mart Center.

Grimes was tasked with one of the tougher matchups in the Mountain West in the 6-foot-10 Nico Carvacho, who had opened conference play with 28 points and 20 rebounds against UNLV.

Bittner helped when the ball went to the Rams’ big, kept a body on him to keep him off the offensive glass; Carvacho leads the conference with 4.4 per game.

Taylor had the assignment on J.D. Paige, the Rams’ leading scorer, who had been knocking down his shots at a level well above any point in his career; 47.5 percent, up from 35.3 a year ago.

Carvacho and Paige made minimal impact in a first half in which the Bulldogs used an 18-0 run to push a lead that hit 22 points at its peak, 3:44 to go, which was more than enough to cruise home to get to 11-3 and 2-0 in conference play for the first time since they joined the Mountain West for the 2012-13 season.

The focus “was just playing defense and getting them out of their rhythm,” Bittner said. “We knew they were a system offensive team. Our coaches did a great job preparing us on defense, so it’s just going in there and stopping them.”

They did, and the Rams did a bit, as well.

Colorado State got its first points on an easy basket in the post by Carvacho, but after that the Rams started jacking up shots from the 3-point line.

They were nearing a Mountain West mark for futility, starting 0 of 12 from long distance. Over the past 10 years that belongs to San Diego State, which was 0 of 18 in a game against Call Poly in 2010, with Air Force an honorable mention at 0 of 17 in a 2009 game against Northern Colorado. Colorado State was creeping up on that, but it apparently could not stop, or take advantage with Carvacho inside.

Paige had two of those misses in the first half, finished 1 of 10 and 0 of 4 from the 3-point line, totaling just six points.

Carvacho, meanwhile, had just four shots at halftime. He finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, 17 and 10 of that coming in the second half, but the only threats Colorado State could mount through the final 20 minutes were tepid.

While the Rams were going 3 of 19 from three, Fresno State was 12 of 33 and outscored Colorado State 36-9 at the 3-point line.

Taylor, in his second game and first start since returning from a dislocated elbow that had him on the sidelines for four games, led the Bulldogs with 21 points and had seven assists, three rebounds and only two turnovers in 35 minutes.

The seven assists matched a season-high set in a victory over Pacific. On five of them he hit open shooters at the 3-point line, New Williams three times and Bittner twice.

“I like getting my teammates involved,” Taylor said. “Watching on film, we knew they were going to be in the gaps a lot so we knew we could drive and kick.”

Bittner hit 4 of 5 shots from three in scoring a career-high 17 points.

Grimes also had 17 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots, and with 10 rebounds had a double-double for a second game in a row, third time this season and sixth time in his career.

“He has had some good games of late,” coach Justin Hutson said. “He’s getting better. The challenge is to keep it consistent and he’s getting there. He took the challenge. He knew how good a rebounder Carvacho was and he had two offensive rebounds and they were late, so that shows we did a good job on him.”

