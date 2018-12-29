Bulldogs stumble at offensive end, as winning streak ends with loss to Utah Valley

Fresno State had won seven games in a row and shined on the offensive end with an average 93.3 points during its past three games.
The Bulldogs shot 51 percent from the field, scored at 1.244 points per possession and averaged 19.3 assists during that three-game stretch.
But just when the Bulldogs seemed to be cruising on offense, they stumbled big time and flogged it all on their own in a 64-60 loss to Utah Valley on Saturday at the Save Mart Center.
A bigger, more physical team, the Wolverines scored 40 of their points in the paint and another 13 from the foul line.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ opportunities at their end of the floor did not come easily or with much success and much of that was self-inflicted with turnovers, poor shots.
“It looked like a toothache out there a little bit, right?” coach Justin Hutson said.
“They got three or four guys back on the shot. They were very efficient and patient offensively – they were very well coached that way. We had to really buckle down defensively, which I thought we did, we just never got into a rhythm offensively. Some of that was self-inflicted and some of that you have to give credit to Utah Valley.”
Fresno State (9-3) hit just 34 percent of its shots (18 of 53) and 27.3 percent from the 3-point line (6 of 22). It had 15 turnovers, just 10 assists. The Bulldogs also made just 18 of 28 free throws – this from a team that came in hitting 75.1 percent at the line.
The field goal percentage was a season low. The six threes were a season low. The 60 points, also a a season low. The 10 assists matched a season low – they also had 10 in a win over Cal Poly.
The 18 made baskets were the fewest the Bulldogs have had in a game since going 16 of 46 in a loss at Boise State on March, 7, 2015.
And when in with a chance late to cut into that deficit, they faltered. Sometimes, badly.
The Bulldogs tied the score at 59 with 1:59 to play, but gave up an easy drive by T.J. Washington.
Down two, they turned it over. Still down two, they turned it over again. It was 62-59 after the Wolverines’ Isaiah White hit just one of two free throws with 41 seconds to go, still a one possession game. Braxton Huggins had a chance to cut that deficit to one when fouled with 22 seconds to go, but missed the first of two free throws.
“We’ll watch the stuff that the stuff that we did that was self-inflicted,” Hutson said. “You know, when we get a steal and maybe throw the ball away.
“Or, we could have finished a shot that was an easy shot. Or, when we’re playing pick and roll … what were we supposed to do on that? We’ll watch both ends of the ball and we’ll come back and get better.”
Fresno State was without New Williams for a brief stretch in the first half when he injured a hand trying to block a shot and connected with the rim rather than the basketball, but he came back and played 31 minutes.
Williams also was the only Bulldogs’ player that took more than one shot to hit at better than a 33 percent clip, hitting 5 of his 10 shots.
“This doesn’t settle well with us,” he said. “We wanted that win really bad. Utah Valley is a good team and like coach said we had some self-inflicted wounds, a little too many turnovers on our end. But they’re a good team and we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to bounce back.”
The Bulldogs open Mountain West play next, Wednesday at San Jose State. Starting conference play on an eight-game winning streak is preferable over a loss to a WAC team, obviously. But Fresno State also could have Deshon Taylor back against the Spartans – the all-conference guard has missed the past four games with a dislocated left elbow, but on Friday was cleared for contact and is expected in practice this week.
“He’s working hard,” Hutson said. “We’re not really sure (on a timetable), but he’s not far off. He was cleared for a little contact, so we expect him to be back pretty shortly. What day, I don’t know.”
