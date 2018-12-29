Sharp Bulldogs breeze by neighbors, taking down Fresno Pacific 91-50

The Fresno State women’s basketball team blasted out of a brief Christmas break with a 91-50 victory over Fresno Pacific on Saturday at the Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs, playing for the first time in nine days, took good care of the basketball and hit 12 of their first 18 shots in putting together their highest scoring half of the season.
Maddi Utti hit 6 of 7 shots and Candice White hit 5 of 7 in the first two quarters, both scoring 12 points in a half in which the Bulldogs put up 54 points.
Utti finished with 18 points, leading five Bulldogs with 10 or more points. White and Bree Delaney finished with 15, Jordanna Porter scored 12 and Aly Gamez had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“The score is hard for me because every second, every minute I’d like us to be continuing to play better,” coach Jaime White said. “We played so good in that second quarter that I wanted that to continue.
“I thought as a whole we did a good job rebounding. We did a good job running some offense – they played some different defenses so we were able to go against that.”
The Bulldogs (7-4) also had a season-low nine turnovers while racking up 20 assists on 37 made baskets – the fourth time in five games they have had 20 or more assists.
“I really like the 20 assists – that was really good. But we can box out a little bit better,” Candice White said. “We went through a stretch where they had six or seven rebounds over us. I think we can be more focused on rebounding. Other than that, I’m very happy.”
The game devolved some in the second half, but the Sunbirds (8-4) struggled throughout..
Fresno Pacific (8-3) hit only 30.3 percent of its shots going 4 of 28 at the 3-point line and had 19 turnovers, the Bulldogs taking advantage as they have all season. Fresno State went into the game forcing a Mountain West Conference-high 20.8 turnovers per game, scoring an average of 23.3 points per game off turnovers.
They scored 26 points off the Sunbirds’ turnovers.
Fresno Pacific, playing this game as an exhibition, was led by Cassie Pisik, who scored eight points. Bree Alvarez, the Sunbirds’ leading scorer with 16.5 points per game, hit just 1 of 8 shots in scoring three points.
But the Bulldogs were gone, early. Fresno State had 30 points in the opening quarter, only the third with 30 or more points this season.
They go into Mountain West play on Wednesday against San Jose State with three wins in four games and undefeated in six games on the home floor.
