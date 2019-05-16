Champions again! Fresno State baseball team locks up Mountain West regular-season title

The Fresno State baseball team beat UNLV 7-0 on Thursday to secure the Mountain West regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament. It is the Bulldogs’ ninth conference title in coach Mike Batesole’s 17 seasons at Fresno State. Courtesy Fresno State Athletics

The Fresno State baseball team is once against conference champion.

Pitcher Ryan Jensen on Thursday fired 10 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, and the Bulldogs supplied their ace with four runs in the first inning alone as Fresno State cruised in a 7-0 victory at UNLV.

And with the win, Fresno State secured the Mountain West regular-season championship.

It is Fresno State’s ninth conference title in coach Mike Batesole’s 17 seasons at the university, and the Bulldogs’ latest crown since 2016.

The conference title also triggered an automatic third year in Batesole’s latest contract extension.

Friday’s win was the eighth in nine games for Fresno State (33-14-1), No. 25 in Baseball America’s Top 25.

Zach Ashford hit a leadoff homer to start the game and kick start the Bulldogs’ hitting for the day.

Teammates Nolan Dempsey and Emilion Nogales each drove in two runs. And top hitter JT Arruda, the Mountain West player of the week, finished 1 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Fresno State was scheduled to finish the series Friday night and Saturday afternoon, before entering the Mountain West tournament as the top seed. That four-team event is Memorial Day weekend in Reno with the winner earning an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.