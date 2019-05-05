First-place Fresno State gets baseball sweep at Nevada; Bulldogs softball swept by Aztecs

Friday night starter went seven innings for the win as Fresno State beat Nevada 5-3 on May 3, launching a Bulldogs series sweep in Reno. Fresno State Athletics

The Fresno State baseball team got three days of dominant pitching for a weekend sweep at Nevada, keeping the Bulldogs in first place in the Mountain West Conference.

The Fresno State softball team was swept at San Diego State, falling from third to fifth in the Mountain West.

Baseball

The Bulldogs won 5-3 on Friday night, 8-1 on Saturday night and 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Fresno State (30-13-1, 15-7-1) has won 15 of its last 18 and comes home for a Tuesday night nonconference game against Cal State Bakersfield then plays a Mountain West showdown series against second-place San Diego State. Game times are 6:05 Friday and Saturday nights and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

With just six conference games left, the Bulldogs are well positioned to make the four-team Mountain West tournament Memorial Day weekend in Reno.

Their pitchers showed they’re comfortable there. Friday night starter Ryan Jensen (8-1) went seven innings and struck out seven. Davis Moore (7-1) threw a complete game Saturday night, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Sunday was a team effort, with five pitchers combining for 13 strikeouts, seven by middleman Jamison Hill. They were staked to a 3-0 lead before taking the mound, with Fresno State scoring in the top of the first on RBI hits by JT Arruda, McCarthy Tatum and Emilio Nogales.

Nolan Dempsey totaled seven hits in the series.

Jaime Arias pitched the ninth Friday for his 11th save, tied for third-most in a season with Bobby Jones (1989).

Fresno State got its first series win at Nevada since 2007 and its first sweep in Reno since 2002.

Softball

Fresno State (33-18, 11-10) was in every game at San Diego State, losing 1-0 on a walkoff RBI double Friday night against hard-luck losing pitcher Danielle Lung, 3-1 on three unearned runs off Danielle East on Saturday night and 4-2 Sunday when yet another pitchers’ duel unraveled in the fifth.

That’s when the Aztecs got two runners on (walk, error) against Hailey Dolcini, named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday. After a fielder’s choice, East came on in relief and gave up a single, a bases-loaded hit batter and a double that cleared the bases, two on the hit and one on an outfield fielding error.

The Bulldogs got the tying run to the plate in the seventh on Saturday and Sunday.

Freshman outfielder McKenzie Wilson got a stolen base in each game to tie the school season record with 34. She is on an 11-game hitting streak and has reached base in 19 straight games. Third baseman Schuyler Broussard has reached in 18 straight games.

Fresno State finishes the regular season with a three-game series against Boise State, Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. each night and Saturday at 11 a.m. It’s a homecoming for three Broncos: senior shortstop Rebekah Cervantes (Redwood High), sophomore pitcher Gianna Mancha (Central) and two from Hanford West, freshman Jordyn Macias and sophomore Halle Harger.

Boise State (34-11, 12-9) is in contention for an NCAA at-large bid; the National Invitational Softball Championship is a possibility for each team.