Fresno State women’s rugby club team wins national championship

The Fresno State women’s rugby club team celebrates winning a national championship with a team photo Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C. Special to The Bee

The Fresno State women’s rugby club team won the Division II spring national championship Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C., beating Salisbury of Maryland 25-19.

Coach Barry Foley said it’s the first national championship for the club after finishing third in 2018.

the Bulldogs endured two lightning delays (including a one-hour late start) to take a 17-7 halftime lead against Salisbury, fell behind 19-17 but got a go-ahead 3-point penalty kick by flyhalf Regan Garner. Fresno State took the kickoff down the field and scored a try by Megan Oleski to seal the win.

Fresno State beat Tulane 57-17 in the Friday semifinal.



