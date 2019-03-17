Fresno State rocked in weekend softball series at Colorado State, drops to last in MW

The Fresno State softball team finds itself in a new place after a weekend series at Colorado State: last.
The Bulldogs were swept on opening conference weekend for the first time, falling to the cellar of the Mountain West.
And in a nine-team league that plays a single round-robin and doesn’t have a conference tournament, that’s not a good place to have NCAA Tournament aspirations.
The capper came Sunday afternoon in Fort Collins when Fresno State (14-9, 0-3) rallied from deficits twice but gave up a six-run sixth inning and lost 11-5.
The Bulldogs had scratched out a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth with two runs on just one hit.
But starter Danielle East allowed an infield single and a walk after working the count to 1-2. Danielle Lung came on and threw a wild pitch, walked the bases loaded and hit a batter to force in the go-ahead run. Four batters produced ground balls in the ensuing rally that produced two outs but helped score four runs, and another run came in on a bloop single to center.
Colorado State won Friday’s first game 8-4, breaking a 3-3 tie with a three-run fourth. Saturday, the Bulldogs built a 4-1 lead on a two-run homer by Jade Nua in the fourth and back-to-back homers by Hayleigh Galvan and Rachel Minogue in the fifth. But the Rams (20-4, 3-0) posted a 10-run fifth and won it 12-4 on the mercy rule in the sixth.
For the weekend, Fresno State pitchers allowed 28 earned runs and 16 walks, hit three batters and threw five wild pitches.
The Bulldogs were picked by conference coaches in a preseason poll to finish second in the Mountain West; Colorado State was picked seventh.
Preseason favorite No. 24 Boise State lost two of three at UNLV after Gianna Mancha (Central High) was the hard-luck loser in a 1-0 UNLV win Sunday.
Fresno State is home Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. nonconference game against Cal State Northridge then hosts San Jose State in a Friday-Saturday-Sunday series. The Spartans (17-9), who had the conference bye this weekend, were picked to finish third.
