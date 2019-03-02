After 8-6 start, Bulldogs softball set for home season-opening tournament

The Fresno State softball team went 2-1 at the rain-shortened Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton and now prepares for its home season-opening Bulldog Classic.
The Bulldogs (8-6) open Thursday at 6 p.m. against UC Santa Barbara. Fresno State has evening doubleheaders Friday (North Dakota, Montana) and Saturday (Montana, UCSB) before finishing Sunday at 2 p.m. against Cal Baptist – which beat the Bulldogs 8-0 on Feb. 18.
At the Garman, Fresno State lost 4-2 to No. 7 Tennessee before beating Loyola Marymount 4-1 and Texas-San Antonio 10-1 in six innings. Rain wiped out the Saturday schedule including Bulldogs games against Connecticut and No. 6 Washington.
Danielle Lung, the freshman out of Clovis High, was sharp in the circle with four scoreless relief innings against Tennessee and a three-hitter with nine strikeouts against Texas-San Antonio.
Senior center fielder Vanessa Hernandez was the hot hitter, going 5 for 11 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and three runs scored. For the season she’s batting .318 with five homers and 16 RBIs. Designated hitter/catcher Hayleigh Galvan is at .400 with 13 RBIs and first baseman Rachel Minogue is at .341 with 10 RBIs, but the offense trails off significantly from there.
Fresno State’s team ERA is 3.63.
