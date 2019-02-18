Bulldogs get mixed results on holiday weekend

The Fresno State baseball and softball teams maneuvered around weather all holiday weekend, while the Bulldogs wrestling team fell to visiting Oklahoma in its regular-season finale.
Baseball: Monday split gives ’Dogs series win
The baseball team had its opener pushed back from Friday to Saturday afternoon, when coach Mike Batesole scored his 800th career win. The second game of a scheduled Saturday doubleheader was rained out. All of Sunday’s plans were washed out, too, before Fresno State and Utah Valley split a Monday afternoon doubleheader at Beiden Field.
Utah Valley won the first game 4-3 before Fresno State came back to win the second game 8-3, scoring a run in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and then four in the eighth.
Zach Presno, a sophomore out of Buchanan High, got the tie-breaking RBI on a single. Zach Ashford, a senior out of Buchanan, got the eighth started with a double and later scored on a double-steal with McCarthy Tatum. Senior Nolan Dempsey hit a two-run homer for the big blow of the inning.
Tatum, a senior out of Clovis High, pitched the ninth.
The Bulldogs are on the road beginning Thursday at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego.
Softball: Good tourney followed by a thud
The Bulldogs went 3-2 in the Stacy Winsberg Invitational hosted by UCLA and Long Beach State on a rainy and cold Southern California weekend.
But the weekend went sour on Monday afternoon. Fresno State stayed in SoCal for a non-conference game at UC Riverside, and the Lancers blasted the Bulldogs 8-0 in five innings. Cal Baptist, new to Division I, came in 1-4 and hadn’t played since Feb. 10.
Fresno State fell to 6-5 overall with a weekend off before playing in the Judi Garman Classic at Fullerton beginning Feb. 28 against No. 6 Tennessee. No. 5 Washington also is on the Bulldogs’ plate that weekend.
In the Winsberg tournament, the Fresno State wins came against Long Beach State 6-3, Cal Poly 8-0 and UC Riverside 12-0. Former Mission Oak High star Mariah Mazon pitched a one-hitter Thursday to send Oregon State past the Bulldogs 5-0, and No. 2 UCLA beat Fresno State for a second time this season, 8-0 in five innings on Saturday night.
Sophomore transfer Hailey Dolcini improved to 3-0 with wins over Long Beach State and Cal Poly. Freshman Danielle Lung out of Clovis High got a three-inning save in the Long Beach State game, allowing just an unearned run in the seventh but stranding runners at second and third. Lung got the start against UCLA and allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings.
Mazon (4-1) suffered her first loss of the season in Sunday’s finale, a 2-0 Long Beach State victory. Also in the tournament, former Central High star Gianna Mancha improved to 3-1 as Boise State beat Mississippi 6-4.
Wrestling: Oklahoma tops Bulldogs
No. 25-ranked Fresno State closed out the regular season Sunday at the Save Mart Center with a 25-16 loss to No. 22 Oklahoma before the biggest crowd of the home season, 2,971.
Fresno State (9-8, 4-4 Big 12) won four of 10 matches, by sophomore heavyweight AJ Nevills, 184-pound redshirt freshman Jackson Hemauer, Gary Joint at 133 and Isaiah Hokit at 165.
The Bulldogs are off until the Big 12 Championships on March 9-10 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
