Fresno State softball rebounds from opening loss with three straight wins

It didn’t take long for the Fresno State softball team to find its groove in Honolulu.
From a season-opening 8-2 loss to No. 1 UCLA, the Bulldogs reeled off three straight wins in the Hawaii Paradise Classic.
Friday they beat Saint Mary’s 4-3 and Georgia State 10-1. Thursday night, it was a 5-4 victory over Texas-Arlington in nine innings.
Take away UCLA’s six-run second inning off sophomore ace Danielle East and the Fresno State pitching staff has been stingy: East, sophomore transfer Hailey Dolcini and freshman Danielle Lung from Clovis High allowed just 18 hits and seven earned runs in the three wins.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The Bulldogs pounded out 24 hits in the three wins, 13 against Georgia State. Hayleigh Galvan was the leader, batting 5 for 11 with seven RBIs, a double and a homer.
Fresno State wraps up its tournament appearance with a game against host Hawaii at 7 p.m. Pacific time Saturday.
Comments