Bulldogs add to accolades in championship football season with final ranking

Fresno State ended its first 12-win season with a Mountain West Conference championship, a Las Vegas Bowl victory and Monday night at No. 18 in the Associated Press’ Top 25, the highest year-end ranking in school history.
Fresno State had finished in the final AP Top 25 just twice before this season, coming in at No. 22 in 2004 under coach Pat Hill and at No. 24 in 1992 under coach Jim Sweeney.
The Bulldogs’ highest ranking in the AP poll at any point in a season came in 2001 when No. 8 for two weeks.
They were unranked at the start of that season, entering the poll at No. 19 after opening the season with victories at Colorado and over No. 10 Oregon State. Fresno State moved up to No. 11 the following week after a victory at No. 23 Wisconsin, to No. 10 after a win at Tulsa and then to No. 8 after a victory over Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs were at No. 8 for two weeks, dropping to No. 18 after a 35-30 loss to Boise State snapped a six-game winning streak to start the season. A loss to Hawaii the following week knocked them out of the Top 25, and they were out of the poll for three weeks. The Bulldogs made it back the final three weeks of the season but finished unranked, though 11-3, after a 44-35 loss to Michigan State in the Silicon Valley Bowl in San Jose.
Clemson (15-0) is No. 1 after drilling Alabama (14-1) in the College Football Playoff championship game 44-16.
Central Florida (12-1) is the to-ranked Group of Five conference team, coming in at No. 11. Army (11-2) is one spot behind Fresno State at No. 19. Utah State (11-2) and Boise State (10-3) from the Mountain West are No. 22 and No. 23 and Cincinnati (11-2) is No. 24.
