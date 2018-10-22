Bulldogs setter wins conference offensive player of the week honor

Madelyn Halteman picked up a milestone honor Monday for the Mountain West Conference-leading Fresno State volleyball team.
The junior setter out of Pitman High-Turlock was named MW offensive player of the week, the first in that category for Fresno State since the conference began naming offensive and defensive players of the week in 2015. Fresno State players have won three defensive awards this season.
Halteman averaged 11.1 assists and 2.6 digs per set and led the Bulldogs in hitting percentages during road victories at Nevada and San Jose State. She is fifth in program history in sets.
Fresno State (16-6, 8-1 MW) has a half-match lead over two-time defending champion Colorado State (8-2). Wyoming (7-3) is in third place. The Bulldogs face their closest challengers in road matches this week, Thursday at Wyoming and Saturday at Colorado State. Fresno State swept those teams last month at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State’s next home matches are Nov. 1 against Boise State and Nov. 3 against Utah State.
