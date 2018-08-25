You’ve gotta see this amazing flip-throw in the Fresno State women’s soccer game

Fresno State women’s soccer player Chloe Chedester’s amazing flip-throw in led to the tying goal in a 2-2 draw Friday night with Sacramento State. And it was caught on video.
The Bulldogs had just conceded an own goal in the 73rd minute to give Sacramento State a 2-1 lead.
But in the 77th minute, Chedester, a freshman from Lemoore, sized up the field from the left sideline and executed a flip-throw in to perfection to put the ball on the foot of Tori Nicolo who slammed it home.
“It was an awesome atmosphere for our home opener,” said Fresno State coach Brian Zwaschka. “I am glad that we got on the board so they could celebrate and see that. The game had a really high energy all night and I have no doubt that everybody here was satisfied.”
Fresno State (1-1-1) is on the road for two games Labor Day weekend then back home Sept. 6 against UC Santa Barbara.
Comments