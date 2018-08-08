Trump tweeted out ‘Red Wave’ and many tied to Fresno State roared back on social media

Did you see what happened on social media after President Donald Trump tweeted out: Red Wave!
Fresno State started trending for a bit Wednesday.
Check out some of the responses to the President’s tweet, which was likely about politics and Republicans trying to gain House majority.
But don’t tell that to Bulldogs fans, who were long given the nickname as the Red Wave.
Some in the central San Joaquin Valley just couldn’t help but take Trump’s tweet as a trumpeting of Fresno State athletics.
