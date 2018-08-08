Some Fresno State fans like to think they were getting a shout out from the President when Donald Trump tweeted out “Red Wave” on Wednesday. The Red Wave, after all, is the nickname of the Bulldogs fan base. Nonetheless, some Fresno State fans were excited to see Trump’s “Red Wave” tweet.
Some Fresno State fans like to think they were getting a shout out from the President when Donald Trump tweeted out “Red Wave” on Wednesday. The Red Wave, after all, is the nickname of the Bulldogs fan base. Nonetheless, some Fresno State fans were excited to see Trump’s “Red Wave” tweet. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA The Fresno Bee
Some Fresno State fans like to think they were getting a shout out from the President when Donald Trump tweeted out “Red Wave” on Wednesday. The Red Wave, after all, is the nickname of the Bulldogs fan base. Nonetheless, some Fresno State fans were excited to see Trump’s “Red Wave” tweet. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA The Fresno Bee

Fresno State

Trump tweeted out ‘Red Wave’ and many tied to Fresno State roared back on social media

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

August 08, 2018 10:45 PM

Did you see what happened on social media after President Donald Trump tweeted out: Red Wave!

Fresno State started trending for a bit Wednesday.

Check out some of the responses to the President’s tweet, which was likely about politics and Republicans trying to gain House majority.

But don’t tell that to Bulldogs fans, who were long given the nickname as the Red Wave.

Some in the central San Joaquin Valley just couldn’t help but take Trump’s tweet as a trumpeting of Fresno State athletics.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  