New Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey has a call to Pat Hill on to-do list

Terry Tumey first met Pat Hill way back when. He was a summer intern with the Cleveland Browns when Hill was the offensive line coach, working for Bill Belichick. This is the early to mid 1990s; 1992, '93, '94, in there somewhere.

Tumey may not remember the year, but he remembered Hill. And after Tumey was introduced as the new athletic director at Fresno State he said he would like to get reacquainted with the former Bulldogs coach, first to glean everything that he can about the central San Joaquin Valley, the athletic department and the university, but also to gauge Hill's interest in playing more of a role going forward.

"I will definitely talk to him," Tumey said. "I think he's too much of a resource not to talk to. He has put too much of his heart and soul into this place not to get his thoughts on direction and opportunities that may be here that we can take advantage of.

Terry Tumey, left, is welcomed by Fresno State President Joseph Castro at a press conference announcing Tumey's hiring as Bulldogs athletics director on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com

"He's an old grid-head, an old football guy. Tough, hard-nosed, and I think that's appreciated here. I want to hear what he has to say and of course I'd love to partner with him in any way possible to keep him engaged because I think that's important, as well."

Former Fresno State coach Pat Hill talks about a free tickets promotion to encourage fans to come out to Friday's at Bulldog Stadium against Air Force. It'll be the Bulldogs' first game without coach Tim DeRuyter, who was let go Sunday.

Hill: 'We'll see' about role at Fresno State

Hill, who was 112-80 in 15 seasons at Fresno State and the driving force behind a generation of winning football and "Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere" mantra that garnered the Bulldogs national attention, has provided color commentary on radio broadcasts of Fresno State games for the past three seasons.

Hill said he remembered going against Tumey when Tumey was a player at UCLA.

"I just remember I was an assistant coach at Fresno State playing against him – he was a great football player," Hill said. "I just know No. 40 was a headache."

Hill said he had not thought about a role in the department. "We'll see," Hill said. "I'm just looking forward to football season starting. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Where those conversations lead remains to be seen, but Tumey has a task ahead, getting the community to reengage with Bulldogs athletics.

Tumey: 'How can we get to where we've been?'

Revenue generation is a critical piece to his administration, given a department with 21 sports programs to fund; more than half of a $42 million athletics budget for 2018-19 will come from university support and student fees.

Attendance at football games, a primary revenue driver, has been down. Even last season when coach Jeff Tedford went 10-4 in his first season with a West Division title in the Mountain West Conference and Hawaii Bowl victory, Fresno State averaged only 30,362 for its six home dates. Donations to the athletic department also have remained fairly flat, averaging around $7 million over the past four years.

"I do lay in bed at night thinking, and I haven't even gotten here yet, 'How can we get to where we've been?" Tumey said. "I know there are so many other things. There are so many other drivers out there. But there is something special about what we do. How do we make that attractive to a larger audience?

"It's going to take some time, but I think once they get excited about that, it's consistent. They'll do it week in and week out. This is the thing to do then. We need to be the thing to do. It's not going to Vegas or Reno. It's not going to Los Angeles for a shopping spree, or San Francisco. We need people to stay here and want to be part of a celebration of the Valley with us. That's a hard task, but that's where we need to be."