Former Valley star appears to have beaten cancer. Now she wants to get back to playing

Former Hanford West High softball star Halle Harger declared herself cancer-free after undergoing radiation the past six weeks.
Harger, who completed her freshman year at Boise State, announced her news via social media Thursday evening, while posing with a document that showed her completion of radiation treatment at UCLA.
“Cancer free & 6 weeks of radiation done!!!” Harger wrote. “I want to thank everyone at UCLA that helped me through this process. Also a huge thank you to all my family, friends, & teammates for all the support.”
Harger, whose father is former Hanford West coach Jeff Harger (who guided the Huskies to three straight Central Section titles), also expressed her excitement to return to the softball field.
Harger started 25 of 38 games of Boise State’s 56 contests this past season and even participated in the Broncos’ final NCAA Tournament game, against Minnesota.
She batted .193 with three home runs and and 25 RBIs in 88 at-bats.
“Can’t wait to get back on the field!!!” Harger posted.
The softball player’s post generated much feedback, including a congratulations from the Fresno State softball team.
“Congrats to our Valley great Halle Harger,” the Bulldogs softball Twitter account stated. “This is the best news ever.”
