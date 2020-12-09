Eagles are a mess, but they got this right: It’s time to see what they have in Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

The Eagles are in a tough spot and have tough decisions ahead of them, some with huge salary cap implications.

They got the first one right.

Before anything else, the Eagles have to see what they have in Jalen Hurts, who will take over at quarterback this week for Carson Wentz.

David Carr

They’ve been struggling just about all season to piece it together with an offensive line decimated by injury. They changed play callers. They tried to go up-tempo. They’ve tried to do a lot of things to get their franchise quarterback back in rhythm and cover a lot of what ails them.

But Wentz, with his personality and the way he plays, he tends to try to do too much. That’s not a bad thing – it’s a credit to his competitiveness. He’s not going to shy away from contact, and he’s not going to shy away from trying to make a play. When you’re in a situation like that, though, when you’re trying to make a play and you’re on a team that maybe isn’t a Super Bowl contender, you feel like everything is on your shoulders.

You’re trying to do everything that you can to move the chains, and it takes almost every ounce of effort in your body just to get a first down.

The interesting thing is the contrast between watching Wentz play and watching Hurts after he replaced Wentz against the Packers. That’s what stood out to me the most, much more than the 5 of 12 or the touchdown pass to Greg Ward or the interception.

I don’t want to compare Hurts to Russell Wilson, but he has that same ability to be comfortable being uncomfortable.

There’s a lot that has been bad with the Eagles, and when Wentz was trying to make a play he was forcing the issue. If it was a pass, he would try to hang in there and take a hit or make a bad throw, maybe try to run or just try to do too much with it.

Jalen Hurts, comfortable being uncomfortable

Hurts didn’t have that pressure. He didn’t have that weight on his shoulders and you could see it. He would make the throws that were there. He would keep his eyes down the field and if a play wasn’t there he would tuck the ball and run and use his athleticism to pick up big chunk plays.

It’s nice to have that in your back pocket. It’s like a Get Out Of Jail Free card in Monopoly. You roll the dice and adjust. If your read is there and it’s clear, go for it, and Hurts did. He knew where he wanted to go and he ripped it.

That’s really what stood out more than anything – Hurts’ makeup. You can tell right away when a guy comes in if it’s too fast for him, and with Hurts it wasn’t. He has played at a high level. He has been in a lot of quarterback competitions. He has been through a lot, and he plays with a lot of poise. In uncomfortable situations, he doesn’t seem to panic.

It was just a lot easier when he was out there. He wasn’t pressing. He was letting the game naturally come to him. Wentz hasn’t been doing that.

They had the same play caller, the same offense, the same guys around them, but there was a difference. You could just see it, and the Eagles need to see more of what they have. He has a tough first start – the Saints have a good defense, they have a good front, and that can go sideways quickly.

Chris Szagola AP







For Wentz, change of scenery would be good

But if Hurts looks like the guy, what do the Eagles do next? That’s the $60 million question. Good luck to them trying to trade Wentz. The salary cap hit is so severe. But the Patriots had Drew Bledsoe, who was making $100 million, and they benched him for Tom Brady. Ryan Tannehill was in Miami making close to that, and the Dolphins came to the conclusion that it’s not going to work.

There are teams that are willing to walk away, and depending on what happens the next month the Eagles could have to be one of them.

But before they do that they have to make sure Hurts is their quarterback. If they go from Wentz, even as flawed as he is right now, to quarterback purgatory then that’s not good, especially in Philly. That’s how coaches get fired and organizations get set back.

It could work for Wentz, too. He needs a change of scenery. It has helped a lot of guys, and Ryan Tannehill is a good example. Obviously, he can still play, and he’s playing on a good football team in Tennessee.

The same can happen for Wentz.

But the Eagles have to be willing to make that bold move, and they have to make sure they have the guy behind him, too.

