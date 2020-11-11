Seahawks zoned out, need to get back to their roots to get defense back on track

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson passes the ball during the first half Sunday. AP

The Seahawks just allowed 44 points in a loss at Buffalo and they’re down there near the bottom of the league in scoring defense, behind Detroit and Houston and ahead of only Jacksonville and the Cowboys.

That’s definitely not the best company to keep for a team that thinks it can make a deep playoff run.

David Carr

But Seattle has just lost its way. We do a segment at the NFL Network every year that we call ‘Identity Crisis’ and that’s what has been going on with the Seahawks, without question. They just don’t know who they are, and that’s the worst thing a team can have in the middle of the season.

Seattle has always been a team that predominantly plays zone coverage – just straight-up cover 3, single safety, load the box up and stop the run. I remember talking to Richard Sherman about it. They always knew what route concepts they were going to get from opponents because they saw them every week. Against certain coverages, in their case cover 3, there are only so many route concepts an offense can run and when you see them over and over and over you get pretty good at defending them.

I’ve watched those guys play 65, 70 snaps and they never once changed their front or their coverage, and they won a lot of games that way.

Seahawks defense lost identity

But take the polar opposite of that and that’s kind of what Seattle is trying to do right now and it’s starting to impact Russell Wilson and an offense that is more explosive than any they’ve had there, with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett making a ton of plays.

I don’t know if Pete Carroll and Ken Norton felt like they had to do something different because Jamal Adams is there, or because maybe they don’t feel they have dominant players at every level.

I think early on they felt like they were young and they might have to do some things differently, so they started pressuring a little bit. They had a little success with that and then they had Adams, and he’s disruptive. He’s in the backfield. He’s making plays. He’s hitting the quarterback.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The cornerbacks and the other safety position maybe aren’t as strong as they have been in the past, but what the Seahawks don’t want to do is get into a situation where they’re playing a bunch of man coverage and they’re trying to pressure the quarterback and they end up giving up a lot of big plays, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

They’re getting out of position and they’re giving up big plays. Adams is giving up big plays. The Bills game the other day, Adams is out of position a couple of times, trying to make a play. He gave up a touchdown pass, gave up a big third-and-6 to Cole Beasley on a scramble play.

It’s not who the Seahawks are. It’s not what they know, and the problem with that is the guys they’ve brought in are not guys that fit into what they’re trying to do right now. If Seattle is going to try to play a ton of man coverage, it has the wrong corners. The Seahawks have drafted zone-coverage corners that tackle well, have good eye discipline, understand route concepts.

They can’t line up with some of these teams and play that type of coverage.

Seahawks and Legion of Boom

I can count on one hand the number of coverages I saw the Seahawks blow when they had the Legion of Boom with Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. It just didn’t happen. I think they have to get back to what got them there.

They’re in a tough situation because they have a dominant, play-making safety and there’s no question Adams is a fantastic football player, but the Seahawks can’t let that dictate or change the way they’ve always played defense.

If they can get back to their roots, back to just playing vanilla base defense, I still think they have a pretty good pass rush. Bobby Wagner is still a top tier linebacker. They can still stop the run. They can put Jamal Adams down in the box like they used to do with Kam Chancellor and let him just wreak havoc and do his thing. He’s more talented than Chancellor. Adams can do just as well, if not better.

They can get a safety to play back there at 25 to 30 yards. Maybe they don’t have an Earl Thomas, but they can put a guy back there that can have a similar impact. And, maybe they won’t be as good as they were when they had Richard Sherman and those guys, but they also have a much better offense.

The Seahawks are putting up more points than any team in the league, but they’ve lost twice already when scoring 34 points.

All they have to do is not give up 40 and they’re going to be fine, but right now it’s a team that on defense anyway is just trying to do too much.

They’re blowing coverages. They’re playing bad football. They need to get back to their roots.

A coordinated fantasy matchup

The Vikings are a 3-5 football team, but I think coordinator matchups are always key and the Vikings against the Bears, that’s a bad matchup for Matt Nagy. The Vikings are playing much better football than they did early on, running it really well, and the Bears have looked terrible on offense. They don’t really have an identity, and I think that’s a good matchup for the Vikings. I like their defensive scheme against Nagy and the Bears offense.