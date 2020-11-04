Ravens’ QB numbers fading, but that’s on offense more than Lamar Jackson

I had a segment on the NFL Network about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens back in Week 1 or Week 2 and he was throwing the football really well down the field, throwing it with great accuracy.

He made some big plays in that intermediate to deep range in those first two games, hitting Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews, Miles Boykin.

David Carr

It reminded me of Cam Newton back in 2015 when he was the MVP.

The Panthers had a good run game and they would hit a bunch of big chunk plays off play-action, and back then just about everyone is thinking if Jackson can take his intermediate to deep passing game to that level then the Ravens would be almost a lock to win another AFC North title and even make it to the Super Bowl.

There’s just no way for a defense to account for what the Ravens can do in the run game, numbers-wise, and then stop a guy who’s able to throw the ball down the field with that accuracy.

Since then, though, his completion percentage has faded game to game from 80% in Week 1 to 75% in Week 2 and down to 46.4% in a loss to the Steelers on Sunday in Week 8, with two interceptions.

Ravens’ run game and play-action pass game

But there are a lot of things in play there; it’s not just Jackson.

Marshal Yanda was one of the top guards in the league and he retired, so the Ravens’ offensive line isn’t as dominating as it was last year, and that has impacted the run game and their play-action pass game.

They’re also using Jackson more in a drop-back passing game, which we’ve seen before with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

What Roman built in Baltimore is what he built in San Francisco with Colin Kaepernick, and the Ravens are running into some of the same issues.

The 49ers had a really good, talented quarterback who ran the ball effectively and put a lot of pressure on a defense. But at some point, from an organizational standpoint, a team wants to keep that guy healthy and keep him around as long as possible. The team will start to play to that, trying to limit the number of hits he takes, mixing in more drop-back passes.

The problem is that’s not what won Jackson the MVP, or the Ravens the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Jackson’s default is using his athletic ability, which he did several times against the Steelers. He actually kept the Ravens in that game and they could have won off of his athletic ability alone. But too many times, they’re putting him in situations where it’s just a straight drop back.

When I was in New York we had to play against DeMarcus Ware and when the Cowboys would drop him into coverage we’d just say, “Thank you. This is one time he’s not rushing the passer.”

It’s the same thing with Jackson. If the Ravens just drop him back in the pocket with no play-action and no run threat, the defense is thinking, “Thank you. You’ve done us a great service.”

On Jackson’s first interception against Pittsburgh, it was third-and-6 and the Ravens motioned into an empty formation. There was no play-action, nothing. It was a pretty routine play. It wasn’t even that great of a defensive play by the linebacker, Robert Spillane. It was just a bad read and decision on Jackson’s part, and he ended up throwing a pick-six.

The second interception, again, no play-action and just a poor throw that was behind his intended receiver.

For Ravens, a difficult choice

All four of Jackson’s interceptions this season have been on drop backs.

The run game, maybe it’s not as effective, so they feel like they have to have it a little more. But Jackson is such a threat and has such an incredible gift, I would try to use that on every play. The lateral movement, I don’t know if there has ever been a quarterback like that. He’ll get defenders to stop pursuing because they’re not sure where he’s going to go. They’ll stop and kind of stand there looking at each other and Jackson will bounce it back inside.

The Ravens want to keep him healthy, and I get it. But Russell Wilson runs a lot, too, and he has played in a lot of games. He knows when to slide. He knows when to get down. I would lean more toward that than pulling away from what made the Ravens so successful as much as they have with Jackson.

They just have to take a look at where they are halfway through the season and see if they can get back to what got them the No. 1 seed last year.

The Ravens are a little banged up – losing tackle Ronnie Stanley with an ankle injury in that loss to the Steelers isn’t going to help.

They’ve still only lost two games.

The problem is the teams that Jackson has struggled most against, Kansas City and Pittsburgh, are the teams the Ravens are going to have to beat to get where they want to go.

Take fantasy defensive layup, or try a long shot?

The Steelers are playing at Dallas this week and with the way the Cowboys have been playing since Dak Prescott went down, that could get intense. They’ve scored 10, 3 and 9 points in their past three, and are just not going to get much done against Pittsburgh. That’s a layup. But I think there’s also an interesting match up coming back on Sunday with Washington. The Giants I think surprised everybody playing as well as they did against Tampa Bay on Monday night, but I think Washington will give the Giants’ front a hard time. It’s not easy to take a 2-5 Washington, but at home off a bye and facing the Giants when they’re on a short week, it has potential.