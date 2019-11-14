As far as quarterback-play caller combos go, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman are PB&J

There are maybe 10 quarterbacks in the NFL who have a great comfort level with the coach or coordinator calling the plays, but I don’t think there’s a combo right now that’s as dangerous as Greg Roman and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

With what Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady have been able to do, with the history and the number of plays that they’re able to get to in the course of one game, the adjustments that they can make at halftime, that’s probably the only one that’s close.

David Carr

But the Ravens, I’ve loved that pairing from the beginning.

Roman established himself in that type of offense, running the football with the quarterback. It’s his thing, going back to his time in San Francisco and before that in Houston. Roman was my quarterback coach in 2004 and we would sit in the meeting room and he’d have all of these out of the box-type ideas utilizing the quarterback in the run game.

I remember we put in a quarterback sweep that we ran on third downs. I picked up four or five first downs on that play – and I’m obviously not Jackson. That was Roman’s baby. We would do it out of an empty formation, motion the wide receiver in and crack the defensive end.

There aren’t enough guys on defense to stop that play – that has always been his thing and that has carried over to what he did with Colin Kaepernick, what he’s doing now with Jackson.

There are so many problems that they create for a defense and Roman is such a good play designer when it comes to using the quarterback in the run game.

Teams just don’t have enough time to make sure everyone is not chasing the guards and not following all the smoke and mirrors they have happening.

That’s not something you can do in the NFL. You can’t show up, practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, have a walk-through, and think that you’ve got all the answers.

We’ve already seen what the Ravens did against the best schematic guy in the league – Bill Belichick. It was no match. There was some thought that teams in the AFC North would have more success against the Ravens when getting a second crack at them.

But they went on the road last week and took apart the Bengals, who they had played just last month. The Ravens put up 49 points, more than double the 23 they had in the first matchup, and Jackson had a perfect quarterback rating. He’s only the second quarterback in history to hit 158.3 twice in the same season – joining Ben Roethlisberger back in 2007.

The Bengals tried to load up to stop the run, but that just meant they had to play a lot of man coverage and Jackson made the throws downfield that are going to take that offense to the next level.

That’s what we’ve seen the past couple of weeks. He has been excellent throwing the football. He has really been seeing the field well. He got through his progressions really well last week. He was moving safeties with his eyes.

If Jackson is going to do that and be the best running back and best athlete on the field, the Ravens are looking like the favorite in the AFC.

Where’s Todd Gurley

The Rams are becoming a curiosity, and not just because they’re just 5-4 and buried in the NFC West. Their use of Todd Gurley is such a weird deal. He gained 73 yards on 12 plays in the first three quarters last week at Pittsburgh and then didn’t touch the football in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, left, squares off against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s not like the Rams were out of it – they were down 14-10, lost 17-12.

What are they saving him for? They’re almost out of the playoff picture at this point, or right on the wild card. Are they hoping that they make it there and then start running him again?

It’s a weird situation because it’s going to affect the rest of their team when Gurley is not out there.

They’re not good in obvious passing situations. They’re not built that way. They have to run the ball and use play-action.

We saw that the other day. When they ran drop-back pass against the Steelers, Cooper Kupp had no catches. When they’re able to run the football and use play-action pass like they did the week before against the Bengals, Kupp went for 220 yards and a touchdown.

They’re were running the football and it was all off play action.

If it’s a tendinitis thing with the knee and they want to make sure he’s not overused – I get that. But if Todd Gurley is healthy then he needs to be in the game in the fourth quarter,.

Defense wins championships

Carr was talked into joining a fantasy football league a few years ago by his brother, Darren. He won it. His strategy – picking a defense off the waiver wire each week that had a chance to score points based on its matchup.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t play last week due to back and hip injuries and if he can’t go again then the Cowboys’ defense on the road is interesting. Dallas is allowing less than 20 points a game away from home, including a 12-10 loss to the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater started that game, but he also was out there when New Orleans put up 36 points on the Bears.

Without Stafford the Lions didn’t do much, losing to 20-13 to the Bears.

Jeff Driskel did throw for 269 yards, but he averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt, was sacked a couple of times and threw an interception.