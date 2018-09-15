Adrian Martinez sits out Nebraska loss to Troy

The Adrian Martinez Era at Nebraska took at least a week off.
The freshman phenom from Clovis West High sat out Saturday’s 24-19 loss to Troy in Lincoln. (Boise State, by the way, won 56-20 at Troy in Week 1.)
Martinez, the first freshman quarterback to start a season-opener in Nebraska history, was phenomenal last week against Colorado with 187 yards passing and 117 yards and two touchdowns rushing. But he suffered a right knee injury and sat out the Huskers’ last series in a 33-28 loss.
For much of the week coach Scott Frost said Martinez’s status would be a game-time decision, and he was true to his word. Martinez warmed up and Frost demurred naming the starter during a sideline interview minutes before kickoff. But walk-on freshman Andrew Bunch played and Martinez remained in uniform on the sideline throughout.
There was no word about Martinez’s status for next week’s game at Michigan. The Huskers are 0-2 for the first time since 1957.
Nebraska submitted video of the Martinez injury to the Big Ten and Pac-12. Colorado said it saw no reason to discipline its players.
