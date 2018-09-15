Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, the freshman out of Clovis West, suffered a right knee injury late in the loss against Colorado and sat out Saturday’s game against Troy.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, the freshman out of Clovis West, suffered a right knee injury late in the loss against Colorado and sat out Saturday’s game against Troy. Nati Harnik Associated Press
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, the freshman out of Clovis West, suffered a right knee injury late in the loss against Colorado and sat out Saturday’s game against Troy. Nati Harnik Associated Press

Football

Adrian Martinez sits out Nebraska loss to Troy

Fresno Bee Staff

September 15, 2018 12:21 PM

The Adrian Martinez Era at Nebraska took at least a week off.

The freshman phenom from Clovis West High sat out Saturday’s 24-19 loss to Troy in Lincoln. (Boise State, by the way, won 56-20 at Troy in Week 1.)

Martinez, the first freshman quarterback to start a season-opener in Nebraska history, was phenomenal last week against Colorado with 187 yards passing and 117 yards and two touchdowns rushing. But he suffered a right knee injury and sat out the Huskers’ last series in a 33-28 loss.

For much of the week coach Scott Frost said Martinez’s status would be a game-time decision, and he was true to his word. Martinez warmed up and Frost demurred naming the starter during a sideline interview minutes before kickoff. But walk-on freshman Andrew Bunch played and Martinez remained in uniform on the sideline throughout.

There was no word about Martinez’s status for next week’s game at Michigan. The Huskers are 0-2 for the first time since 1957.

Nebraska submitted video of the Martinez injury to the Big Ten and Pac-12. Colorado said it saw no reason to discipline its players.

  Comments  