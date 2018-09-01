See Kazmeir Allen lead the way in Bell Game offensive show

Highlights from the 63rd Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, a matchup of undefeated rivals won by Tulare Union 62-41.
By
Football

Excuse Kazmeir Allen if he says this college football thing is easy

Fresno Bee Staff

September 01, 2018 07:10 PM

UCLA freshman Kazmeir Allen started his college football career about where he left off his run at Tulare Union High:

In the end zone on a big play.

On just his third carry, Allen sped past most of the Cincinnati defense on a 74-yard touchdown run that tied the game 17-17 in the third quarter.

His first college carry came in the first quarter, a 23-yarder.

Allen set a national high school record last season at Tulare with 72 touchdowns. And he won the state 100-meter track title in the spring.

