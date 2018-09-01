Excuse Kazmeir Allen if he says this college football thing is easy

UCLA freshman Kazmeir Allen started his college football career about where he left off his run at Tulare Union High:
In the end zone on a big play.
On just his third carry, Allen sped past most of the Cincinnati defense on a 74-yard touchdown run that tied the game 17-17 in the third quarter.
His first college carry came in the first quarter, a 23-yarder.
Allen set a national high school record last season at Tulare with 72 touchdowns. And he won the state 100-meter track title in the spring.
