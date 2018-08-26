New Nebraska coach turning to true freshman starter at QB. And he’s from Clovis West

The Adrian Martinez era will officially begin on Saturday.

Nebraska released its depth chart on Sunday and listed the ex-Clovis West High star as the starting quarterback when the Cornhuskers host the Akron Zips.

Fans in the central San Joaquin Valley will get an opportunity to watch Martinez start as Nebraska’s first true freshman to get the nod – the 5 p.m. Pacific game is scheduled to air on FOX (KMPH-26.1).

Martinez healed from a shoulder injury during the 2017 high school football season, but elected to rest and get ready for the 2018 college football season. He was a midyear transfer to Nebraska, new coach Scott Frost’s first recruit, and participated in spring practice.

Martinez battled with redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia for the starting spot.