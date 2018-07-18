Caleb Kelly, Adam Prentice doing well on and off the college football field

Two former Fresno-area prep football stars, Caleb Kelly from Clovis West and Adam Prentice from Clovis, are nominees for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for the off-the-field activities they’ve participated in.

Kelly, an Oklahoma junior linebacker, has been a guest speaker at After Dark, a one-night event that promotes conversation, investigation and hope for college students.

He also serves as president of the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a volunteer at the Bethel Foundation summer camp which supports children with single mothers through mentoring, rehabilitation and housing.

Adam Prentice

Prentice is a redshirt junior fullback at Colorado State and he recently traveled to Jamaica with his teammates as part of a 10-day cultural immersion and service trip to share the message with high school students about the importance of school.

He also helped organized a prom-like event for young people with disabilities through Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine 2018, as well as visited local elementary schools to read to students working with Respite Care of Fort Collins.

Prentice was the 2015 B’nai B’rith winner, receiving the award on an emotional night six days after the death of his father.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is a community service award that is given annually since 1992.

The final roster of 22 players will be announced in September as members of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.