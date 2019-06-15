A Father’s Day story of Miami basketball coach Katie Meier and her two dads

From the father she never knew, Katie Meier got her eyes, her height, parts of her full personality and evidently her manner of running on a basketball court.

"Are you Gerry Meier's daughter – you have to be?" asked a man who came out of the stands in tears after a game her senior year in high school, saying she indeed ran on the court like her father.

From the father she's always known, the University of Miami women's basketball coach got her patience, her organization and her memories of a loving childhood and the good investment of $80 basketball shoes that her brothers never received.

"I sure am glad I paid $80 for those shoes," Howard Skolak said to the gathered family a couple of weeks ago at his 90th birthday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It's Father's Day this weekend, a time of good thanks for many, of heartfelt losses or uncertain questions for others and of healthy chunks of all that for Meier.

She's thankful for Skolak, the father who came into her life when she was 2 1/2 and he married her mother. She also wonders about Gerry Meier, who died in a plane accident when her mother was four months pregnant with her.

Her first memory of the father she never knew came with her first memories. She was watching a video of her older sister, Mary, playing on a swing set with a man.

"Who is that?" she asked, watching the video.

"That's your father," she was told.

And it struck her then, just as it does in the re-telling, "Oh, that was the man I never met."

She'd collect threads of him through the years. Small stories. Little anecdotes. The setting of her eyes, aunts and uncles told her, was just like her father. Their enthusiastic personality, they said was the same.

Gerry Meier played basketball, too. He was a 6-foot-1 guard for legendary DePaul coach Ray Meyer. Her daughter has seen photos of him, heard stories about him and even shot the ball the same way, family says.

But more than his eyes or shot, the daughter inherited a path in life. She could have played softball in college, if she wanted. She could have taken a career path as a teacher after college, as she considered.

"Basketball was the thing I was going to do because it was what my dad did," she said. "That was what decided it. I remember going to the state tournament (in high school) and arrived on the bus, just thinking, and I had a moment where he was kind of with me.

"It was like, 'Yep, this is my sport. This is what I'm going to do in college.' I knew this was going to be my path."

She was the youngest in a family of eight children by then. Her mother, Phyllis, met Howard Skolak at a Catholic support group for widows and widowers in Chicago.

They were mirror stories. Each had lost a spouse. Each had four children. Each had two boys and two girls. The children were within 10 years of each other. The way the youngest daughter tells it, it was The Brady Bunch meets Family Vacation meets a Houdini magic act.

"How did they do it?" she says of her parents. "She was 27 with four children under 4 when her husband dies. She taught some but didn't work. Now he takes them on to go with his children."

What a life they made. They'd cram into a van for a ski trip to Colorado. Only he'd never ski he was so busy helping the kids. They had so many cars as the kids grew up that he'd put his engineering skills to add on to and then organize the driveway.

"There'd be a note from dad that (Meier's brother) Gerry needed to be up at 5 a.m., so he has spot No. 8," she remembers. "So if you came in, you'd have to make sure his car was there and wasn't blocked."

The large family had limits: You could only spend $30 on shoes. Meier's four older brothers all played sports and followed the rule. Entering her senior year, she saw Adidas Top Tens shoes – the blue and red puffy ones – that cost $88. She called home, knowing if mom answered the phone she'd nix the idea.

Dad answered. He said it sounded, "like a good investment," considering a college scholarship was possible for the youngest daughter.

"My brothers were so mad," she said. "I say it was a pretty good investment – $88 for five years at Duke."

When Katie was the last kid to graduate in Wheaton, Ill., the high school was so impressed by the family through the years the parents received a diploma, too.

Meier, 51, became the sum of her busy childhood. She grew up on a team. She melded different personalities. She even attends coaches clinics, takes questions about long-term goals and waves off the idea. She doesn't believe in them.

"They're like, 'why?' she said. "I say you're 2 1/2 years old and don't have a dad and mom is 27 with four children aged 4, 3, 2 and me. From that moment, what was I dreaming when I was born?

"I always think of opportunities and moments. I never want to miss a moment. But I couldn't have sat back then and said, 'I'm going to be coach at the University of Miami.' My goal wouldn't have been this high.

"It scares me to set goals. Moments and opportunities. I said, 'Yes,' to something, which opened the door here. My mom said, 'Yes,' to my dad. I got all these siblings.

"My brothers played (basketball). Thank god they played, because they had me in the driveway until 11 at night. Police would come by. We were too loud. We'd break lights. Neighbors would complain. All these things sort of happened and that one thing, that tragedy, could've been an easy stop. It could've been a very sad story. But it wasn't one."

On Father's Day, Meier sends her players a card with photos of both her fathers. The father she knew. The father she never knew.

It's not only a story of tragedy, as she tells it. It's a story of love and life that makes her sound twice blessed.