Midwest Regional could be toughest ticket if UNC, UK, KU, Iowa State reach Sprint Center

The NCAA Tournament field is set, and the Midwest Region, with the semifinals and finals at the Sprint Center, is packed with intrigue.

North Carolina is the top seed in the Midwest, and if the Tar Heels win two games, they potentially can play No. 4 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.

Not only would it match North Carolina coach Roy Williams against his old school, the game would happen some 40 miles from Lawrence.

The teams previously have met in the NCAA Tournament at the Sprint Center. In 2013, top-seeded Kansas defeated No. 8 seed North Carolina in a second-round game.

Other teams in the Midwest Regional could make it the toughest ticket of the four. The second seed is Kentucky, which has a huge fan following.

The No. 6 seed is Iowa State, which just won the Big 12 Tournament at Sprint Center, where they had the majority of fans.

The Midwest Regional semifinals are Friday, March 29, with the regional final on Sunday, March 31. The Final Four is in Minneapolis on April 6 and 8.

The other top seeds are Duke in the East, Virginia in the South and Gonzaga in the West. The Blue Devils, who captured the ACC Tournament and are led by freshman Zion Williamson, are the tournament’s overall top seed.

The Big Ten had the most teams selected with eight. The ACC and SEC each had seven teams selected and the Big 12 had six.

The bracket announcement revealed a couple of surprises. Belmont, which did not win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, was selected as an at-large team. It has been 32 years since a team from that league had been selected with an at-large bid.

Two teams are making their first NCAA Tournament appearances: Gardner-Webb from the Big South and Abilene Christian from the Southland.