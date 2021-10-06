Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Mora, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14
Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-11, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12
Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-3, 26-24
Barnesville def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Barnum def. McGregor, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9
Bemidji def. Roseau, 25-16, 25-18, 27-25
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Orono, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 15-10
Blaine def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 25-6, 25-12
Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Breckenridge def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Canby def. Lakeview, 25-18, 25-17, 25-6
Cannon Falls def. Byron, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10
Cloquet def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Concordia Academy def. Nova Classical Academy, 24-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Dassel-Cokato def. Holy Family Catholic, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11
Delano def. Becker, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15
Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Fairmont def. St. James Area, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Floodwood def. Two Harbors, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9
Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Forest Lake def. Roseville, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8
Fosston def. Norman County East, 25-21, 25-17, 25-9
Hawley def. East Grand Forks, 25-7, 25-16, 25-19
Hayfield def. New Richland-H-E-G, 29-27, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19
Hermantown def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 14-25, 25-22, 21-25, 21-19
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-5, 25-17
Holy Angels def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Hopkins def. Buffalo, 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25
Hutchinson def. Big Lake, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Medford, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-18, 25-14, 12-25, 25-5
Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
Legacy Christian def. Princeton, 25-11, 26-24, 25-19
Liberty Classical def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-6, 25-6, 25-22
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10
Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12
Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 27-25, 25-12, 25-17
Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-14, 25-19, 31-33, 25-13
Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13
Melrose def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-23, 25-19, 23-23, 25-21
Menahga def. Frazee, 25-23, 25-12, 25-13
Minnetonka def. Edina, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Murray County Central def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17
Nicollet def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24
North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13
Northfield def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Osakis def. Swanville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10
Pine City def. East Central, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Prior Lake def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Proctor def. Aitkin, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
Providence Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10
Red Wing def. Rochester John Marshall, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5
Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-22, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 15-8
Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Century, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24
Rogers def. Andover, 25-23, 25-15, 25-10
Rosemount def. Eastview, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20
Sacred Heart def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10
Shakopee def. Lakeville North, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23
Sibley East def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-14, 28-26
South Ridge def. Wrenshall, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-11, 25-14, 28-26
St. Peter def. New Ulm, 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-27, 19-17
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Yellow Medicine East, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 26-24, 25-18, 25-12
Bigfork Invite=
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Laporte, 26-24, 25-20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bigfork vs. Hill City, ppd.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
