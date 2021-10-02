Davis runs for 276 yards, 5 TDs in Mercer’s win over Samford

In a game that featured five lead changes and more than 1,000 yards of offense, Mercer's Fred Davis stole the show with school records of 276 yards rushing and five touchdowns as the Bears defeated Samford 45-42 on Saturday night.

Four of Davis's touchdowns came in the second half, two in the third quarter and two in the fourth. The fourth-quarter scores proved pivotal, first giving Mercer a 38-35 lead, then later putting the Bears up 45-35.

A two-yard touchdown run by Samford quarterback Liam Welch cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 45-42 before Mercer's Coby Neenan recovered the onside-kick and the Bears ran out the final 1:22.

Mercer's Fred Payton completed 13 of 23 passes for 161 yards. The Bears (3-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) finished with 350 rushing yards and 213 passing for a total of 563 yards.

For Samford (2-3, 1-2), Welch completed 31 of 46 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns, He was intercepted twice. Jay Stanton had 101 yards rushing on 22 carries. The Bulldogs had 518 total yards.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25