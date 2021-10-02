Leary throws 2 TDs, No. 23 NC State holds off Louisiana Tech

North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from pressure by Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and No. 23 North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech 34-27 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.

That allowed N.C. State to build on an upset of Clemson from a week earlier and improve to 4-1 for the second year in a row.

Leary was 22 for 36 for 251 yards. Running backs Ricky Person (90 yards) and Zonovan Knight (85) each ran for a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall finished 25 for 40 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Person’s tackle-dodging, 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter helped N.C. State break open a tight game.

Kendall’s 23-yard strike to Bub Means with 12:10 left allowed the Bulldogs (2-3) to pull within 27-20.

N.C. State followed with a six-play, 72-yard drive that concluded with Knight’s 4-yard scoring run.

Kendall struck again when Griffin Herbert plowed into the end zone to complete a 14-yard pass play as Louisiana Tech made it 34-27 with 4:43 to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs’ first two losses of the season came by a combined three points and they were in another close defeat this time. Louisiana Tech is 4-48 all-time against Top 25 opponents.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are 4-0 in home games this year, but the last two victory have come down to needing a defensive stop on the final play. Last week, it was a double-overtime upset of Clemson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

N.C. State is likely to hold steady, especially until it wins a road game and it will have two such assignments later this month.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: Oct. 16 at UTEP

N.C. State: Oct. 16 at Boston College