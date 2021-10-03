Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Mountain View 57, Pinedale 0
Rocky Mountain 57, Wyoming Indian 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
