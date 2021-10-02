Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 41, Rocky Ford 0
Bennett 47, Clear Creek 0
Boulder 51, Adams City 22
Byers 60, Front Range Christian School 58
Crowley County 56, Las Animas 0
Deer Trail 66, Primero 24
Eaton 42, The Academy 6
Elbert 52, South Park 0
FMHS 47, Rampart 8
Hanover 54, Kiowa 6
Kent Denver 38, Denver West 6
Longmont 49, Grand Junction Central 28
Lyons 50, Justice 14
North Park 69, Peetz 19
Northfield 42, Faith Christian 0
Pikes Peak 36, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 20
Platte Canyon 49, Sheridan 6
Simla 76, Custer County 8
Strasburg 19, Highland 7
Vail Christian 40, Plateau Valley 14
Widefield High School 48, Palmer 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Walsh vs. Cheyenne Wells, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
