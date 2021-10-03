Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brother Martin 45, St. Augustine 21
King 36, Riverdale 22
St. Charles Catholic 24, Vandebilt Catholic 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
