Sports

Ibrahimovic pulls out of Sweden squad ahead of WC qualifiers

The Associated Press

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Venezia at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Venezia at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Spada/LaPresse AP
STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew from Sweden’s squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece, with the national team saying Saturday the veteran striker hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying “I hope and believe he can be there.”

However, Andersson said Saturday that the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad.

“Sad for us but also sad for Zlatan as well,” Andersson said.

Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan, in a 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A on Sept. 12. He scored in that game.

Sweden is in second place in Group B of European qualifying, four points behind Spain with two games in hand.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

USC rises from the depths of despair with a peak performance at Colorado

Updated October 02, 2021 9:30 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service