Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44, Sidney 6
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
AGWSR, Ackley 21, Hudson 0
Akron-Westfield 45, Hinton 28
Alburnett 28, North Cedar, Stanwood 12
Algona 27, Gilbert 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Ames 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 31
Anamosa 16, Tipton 14
Ar-We-Va, Westside 33, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30
Assumption, Davenport 24, Mount Vernon 12
Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
B-G-M 68, Grand View Christian 7
Baxter 60, Collins-Maxwell 0
Beckman, Dyersville 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, OT
Belle Plaine 16, Ogden 14
Benton Community 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 16
CAM, Anita 66, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Carlisle 41, Boone 18
Carroll 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Pella 3
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Falls 14
Centerville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20
Central Clinton, DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10
Central Decatur, Leon 22, Van Buren, Keosauqua 14
Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT
Clarinda 56, Shenandoah 13
Clarke, Osceola 37, Des Moines Christian 24
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 41, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33
Dallas Center-Grimes 36, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Davis County, Bloomfield 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Decorah 19, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Denison-Schleswig 40, Storm Lake 0
Denver 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Des Moines, East 27, Sioux City, West 21
Des Moines, Lincoln 27, Marshalltown 18
Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 0
Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 86, GMG, Garwin 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14
Dubuque, Senior 45, Davenport, West 7
Dunkerton 50, Colo-NESCO 14
Eagle Grove 20, Manson Northwest Webster 18
East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Bellevue 7
East Mills 51, Bedford 27
Easton Valley 73, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Emmetsburg 28, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
English Valleys, North English 51, H-L-V, Victor 20
Estherville Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 6
Fairfield 39, West Burlington/Notre Dame 27
Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, East Union, Afton 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Meskwaki Settlement School 6
Greene County 55, Red Oak 0
Grinnell 52, Keokuk 13
Grundy Center 40, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Harlan 55, Atlantic 7
Humboldt 52, North Polk, Alleman 31
Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13
Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Mount Pleasant 0
Iowa City West 36, Davenport, Central 21
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Roland-Story, Story City 28
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, New London 32
Janesville 50, Riceville 8
Kee, Lansing 46, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Glidden-Ralston 20
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20, East Sac County 19
Lamoni def. Seymour, forfeit
Lenox def. Griswold, forfeit
Lewis Central 56, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 19
Lynnville-Sully 52, Colfax-Mingo 13
Madrid 44, Wayne, Corydon 26
Mason City 35, Waterloo, East 6
Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0
Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Midland, Wyoming 62, Central Elkader 12
Montezuma 87, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Monticello 55, Camanche 13
Mount Ayr 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Nevada 34, Ballard 13
Newman Catholic, Mason City 53, Lake Mills 25
Newton 50, Oskaloosa 26
North Butler, Greene 30, Saint Ansgar 0
North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Burlington 0
North Tama, Traer 36, BCLUW, Conrad 0
North Union 50, West Fork, Sheffield 20
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, West Liberty 17
Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0
Norwalk 45, Indianola 30
OA-BCIG 20, PAC-LM 13
Osage 42, New Hampton 12
Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Pella Christian 55, Pleasantville 15
Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13
Regina, Iowa City def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit
River Valley, Correctionville 32, Siouxland Christian 30, OT
Riverside, Oakland 59, Missouri Valley 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Sheldon 28, Cherokee, Washington 18
Sigourney-Keota 50, Eldon Cardinal 26
Sioux City, North 21, Waukee 18
Solon 44, Washington 21
South Central Calhoun 18, South Hamilton, Jewell 14
South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24
Southeast Polk 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 15
Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Moravia 12
Southwest Valley 15, Earlham 13
Spencer 28, Fort Dodge 0
Springville 48, Central City 44
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38, Bishop Garrigan 20
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Newell-Fonda 21
Stanton 24, Murray 22
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clarksville 8
Underwood 45, Treynor 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 52, Oelwein 6
Urbandale 19, Ankeny Centennial 18
Valley, West Des Moines 38, Ankeny 35
Van Meter 56, Nodaway Valley 0
WACO, Wayland 55, Lone Tree 22
Wapello 34, Highland, Riverside 21
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
Waukon 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0
Webster City 50, LeMars 29
West Bend-Mallard 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 14
West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 14
West Central Valley, Stuart 23, Panorama, Panora 0
West Hancock, Britt 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6
West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Woodbine 34
West Lyon, Inwood 50, Okoboji, Milford 14
West Marshall, State Center 30, PCM, Monroe 7
West Monona 39, MVAO-CO-U 0
West Sioux 42, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 30, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21
Winterset 40, Glenwood 11
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Westwood, Sloan 0
Woodward-Granger 45, Belmond-Klemme 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
