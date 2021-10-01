Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andover 49, Wichita Heights 7

Andover Central 51, Valley Center 10

Axtell 54, Frankfort 8

BV Northwest 55, BV Southwest 8

Basehor-Linwood 42, Shawnee Heights 7

Belle Plaine 43, Bluestem 0

Bishop Miege 28, BV West 14

Blue Valley 45, BV North 23

Buhler 56, Augusta 21

Burlingame 47, Washington County 0

Caldwell 51, Stafford 14

Chanute 44, Independence 0

Chaparral 41, Garden Plain 21

Cheney 27, Pratt 14

Cheylin 45, Greeley County 0

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Circle 35, Winfield 31

Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 6

Columbus 28, Cherryvale 6

Derby 55, Hutchinson 6

Dighton 50, Ingalls 0

Fort Scott 19, Labette County 15

Fredonia 35, Neodesha 0

Frontenac 42, Burlington 6

Galena 38, Caney Valley 22

Garden City 49, Liberal 0

Girard 38, Prairie View 15

Goessel 42, Moundridge 22

Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Ellis 0

Hoisington 36, Minneapolis 6

Inman 48, Plainville 3

Iola 34, Anderson County 7

Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15

Junction City 54, Topeka West 16

KC Piper 23, Tonganoxie 20

Kingman 41, Douglass 7

Lawrence Free State 41, Mill Valley 20

Leavenworth 14, Lansing 7

Little River 60, Canton-Galva 52

Lyons 36, Sterling 12

Maize 28, Salina South 7

Maize South 68, Newton 24

Moscow 45, Pawnee Heights 28

Mulvane 51, Coffeyville 6

Norwich 42, Sylvan-Lucas 12

Olpe 63, Pleasanton 0

Osborne 36, Hanover 26

Ottawa 30, Bonner Springs 13

Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 7

Pittsburg 35, Wichita South 20

Riverton 16, Erie 0

Rock Creek 34, Sabetha 20

Russell 12, Scott City 7

SM Northwest 41, Lawrence 24

Salina Central 51, Arkansas City 14

Sedan 60, Oswego 8

Sedgwick 55, Ell-Saline 12

Silver Lake 63, Mission Valley 0

Smith Center 41, Oakley 8

Smoky Valley 40, Goodland 6

Southeast Saline 45, Colby 0

St. James Academy 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 13

Topeka Hayden 38, Osawatomie 0

Uniontown 50, Northern Heights 6

Victoria 56, Central Plains 6

Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 9

Wellsville 45, Eureka 12

Wichita Collegiate 56, Wichita Trinity 7

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Campus 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

