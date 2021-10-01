Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen Park 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6
Allendale 43, Holland Christian 6
Armada 43, Imlay City 0
Bark River-Harris 36, Manistique 15
Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Jackson Lumen Christi 14
Bay City Western 54, Midland 8
Beal City def. Leroy Pine River, forfeit
Bedford 22, Monroe 16
Belleville 78, Wayne Memorial 0
Benton Harbor 36, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25
Berrien Springs 48, Buchanan 12
Breckenridge 54, St. Charles 0
Brimley def. Cedarville, forfeit
Britton-Deerfield 68, Webberville 0
Brownstown Woodhaven 44, Trenton 12
Byron Center 14, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0
Calumet 21, Iron Mountain 6
Carson City-Crystal 41, Detroit Cody 0
Cass City 20, Harbor Beach 13
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 3
Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 0
Corunna 55, Clio 6
Croswell-Lexington 41, Almont 7
Davison 62, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
DeWitt 65, Okemos 0
Dearborn 13, Livonia Stevenson 7
Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Denby 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit East English 0
Dundee 43, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0
Fruitport 37, Hamilton 21
Gibraltar Carlson 39, Southgate Anderson 0
Gladwin 73, Shepherd 0
Gobles def. Bangor, forfeit
Grand Rapids Northview 42, Greenville 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 12
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Coopersville 24
Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7
Grant 12, Newaygo 7
Hanover-Horton 51, East Jackson 6
Hartland 29, Howell 7
Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit
Hudson 36, Onsted 0
Hudsonville 42, East Kentwood 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 54, Spring Lake 21
Ionia 43, Eaton Rapids 14
Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0
Kalamazoo United 71, Parchment 20
Kingsley 34, Cheboygan 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 41, Stockbridge 14
Lake Orion 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7
Lansing Catholic 31, Portland 29
Lapeer 54, Flint Powers 0
Lenawee Christian 28, Climax-Scotts 12
Marine City 55, Hazel Park 12
Marquette 40, Clare 39
Martin def. Eau Claire, forfeit
Mayville 72, Merritt Academy 40
Merrill 28, Fulton-Middleton 26
Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit
Millington 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35, Flat Rock 0
Montague 70, Shelby 0
Montrose def. Mount Morris, forfeit
Morrice 65, Burton Atherton 0
Muskegon 58, Holland 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 52, Muskegon Heights 20
Negaunee 42, L'Anse 0
Oak Park 20, Birmingham Seaholm 6
Parma Western 13, Coldwater 7
Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Olivet 14
Pinckney 31, Adrian 0
Plainwell 14, Niles 2
Pontiac ND 44, Erie-Mason 8
Redford Union def. Redford Thurston, forfeit
Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Royal Oak Shrine 28, Waterford Our Lady 0
Saginaw Nouvel def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit
Saranac 33, Bath 7
South Haven 24, Niles Brandywine 22
South Lyon 38, Waterford Kettering 0
St. Clair Shores South Lake def. New Haven, forfeit
St. Clair def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 32
Stevensville Lakeshore 21, Battle Creek Central 13
Sturgis 48, Dowagiac Union 0
Suttons Bay 56, Central Lake 6
Traverse City Central 24, Cadillac 0
Troy def. Pontiac, forfeit
Ubly 34, Sandusky 6
Warren De La Salle 17, Detroit Catholic Central 7
Warren Mott 28, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 3
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19, Benzie Central 13
Westwood 34, Hancock 6
White Cloud 28, Lakeview 14
Whiteford 54, Pittsford 0
Williamston 21, Haslett 14
Zeeland East 38, Grand Rapids Union 6
Zeeland West 74, Wyoming 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
