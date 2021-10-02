Teen midfielder Busio scores late equalizer for Venezia

Venezia's Gianluca Busio, second from right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Venezia, in Cagliari, Italy, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. American midfielder Gianluca Busio scored a late equalizer to earn promoted Venezia a 1-1 draw at Cagliari with his first Serie A goal Friday. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) AP

American midfielder Gianluca Busio scored a late equalizer to earn promoted Venezia a 1-1 draw at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday.

Busio, one of three Americans at Venezia, saw his shot from the center of the area deflected in by defender Martin Caceres two minutes into stoppage time for his first Serie A goal.

The 19-year-old Busio was born to an Italian father and American mother in North Carolina. He joined Venezia in August from Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reportedly be worth $10 million if bonuses are met.

Keita Baldé put Cagliari in front with a header early on to become the top Senegalese scorer in Italian league history with his 40th — overtaking Khouma Babacar (39 goals), who now plays in Turkey.

Răzvan Marin also hit the post for Cagliari.

Venezia moved one spot above the drop zone, while winless Cagliari, which has already changed coaches this season (Walter Mazzarri for Leonardo Semplici), remained one spot above last-placed Salernitana.