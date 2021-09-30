Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12

Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Chester def. Beresford, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

Florence/Henry def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-18, 25-8, 25-7

Garretson def. Parker, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7

Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23

St. Thomas More def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-9, 25-23

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14

Yankton def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Basketball

Warriors’ Draymond Green ends training camp absence

September 30, 2021 6:47 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 30, 2021 6:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service