Bichette powers Jays past Yanks, AL wild card race tightens

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal puts the home run jacket on shortstop Bo Bichette (11) after he homered during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Toronto on Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Bo Bichette homered twice, including a tiebreaking drive off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Yankees 6-5 Wednesday night, tightened the AL wild card race and ended New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the first off a faltering Gerrit Cole, setting a big league record with his 44th home run of the season as a second baseman.

With the score 5-all, Bichette led off the eighth against Holmes (8-4) with his 28th home run, an opposite-field drive that cleared the scoreboard in right-center.

Adam Cimber (3-4) got four outs for the win. With a runner on second, Jordan Romano retired Tyler Wade on a game-ending flyout for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Boston closed within one game of the wild card-leading Yankees, and Toronto is one game back of the Red Sox.

BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and Atlanta beat Philadelphia to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.

The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia, which dropped 4 1/2 games back in the standings with its third straight loss, can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win.

Fried (14-7) improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts. The lefty allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and Boston beat Baltimore to break a four-game skid and bolster its playoff hopes.

Martinez hit his 28th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and the Red Sox used a broken-bat single and an error to tack on two unearned runs in the sixth.

Eovaldi (11-9) took it from there, limiting Baltimore to four hits and striking out seven over six innings.

Rookie Zac Lowther (1-3) was pulled after Rafael Devers cracked his bat on a leadoff single in the sixth. Xander Bogaerts subsequently reached on an error by third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez before Martinez smacked a two-run double.

MARLINS 3, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending Miami past New York.

Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak while the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.

Walker carried a one-hit shutout into the eighth. He allowed a leadoff double to Lewin Diaz and left with one out after a four-pitch walk to Eddy Alvarez.

Alex Jackson greeted Seth Lugo (4-3) with an RBI double. Rojas blooped his go-ahead single with two outs.

Steven Okert (3-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh. Richard Bleier tossed a one-hit eighth before Dylan Floro threw a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

ROCKIES 10, NATIONALS 5

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story had four hits in possibly his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado, which beat Washington.

Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in the Rockies' home finale, which was interrupted for two hours by rain.

The Nationals' Juan Soto was 1 for 4 with an RBI and is hitting .318 as he chases the NL batting title.

Ashton Goudeau (2-1) earned the win. Mason Thompson (1-3) took the loss.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in all of Chicago's runs as the Cubs beat Pittsburgh to to end a seven-game losing streak.

Contreras’ two-run double high off the right-field wall in the seventh inning off Nick Mears, who relieved Chasen Shreve (3-3), rallied the Cubs from a 2-1 deficit.

Bryan Reynolds became the first Pirates player to hit two triples in a game since Josh Harrison in 2014.

Adam Morgan (2-1) pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the win. Codi Heuer notched his second save with a perfect ninth inning.