Nola scheduled to start for Phillies at Braves

Philadelphia Phillies (81-76, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (84-72, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 219 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (13-7, 3.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Phillies +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Braves are 38-37 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Phillies are 34-42 on the road. Philadelphia's lineup has 192 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 34 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-1. Charlie Morton secured his 14th victory and Jorge Soler went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Atlanta. Zack Wheeler took his 10th loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley ranks second on the Braves with 32 home runs and has 100 RBIs.

Harper leads the Phillies with 75 extra base hits and is slugging .615.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).