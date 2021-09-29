Gilbert scheduled to start for Seattle against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (85-73, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (88-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (13-9, 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -101, Athletics -117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will play on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 44-33 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .385 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Athletics are 42-35 on the road. Oakland has slugged .405 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Anthony Misiewicz earned his fifth victory and Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Yusmeiro Petit registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 100 RBIs and is batting .213.

Olson leads the Athletics with 38 home runs and is slugging .546.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .264 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Starling Marte: (lat), Jed Lowrie: (hand), Elvis Andrus: (leg), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).