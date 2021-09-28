Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23

Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12

Fullerton def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10

Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23

Grand Island def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22

Lincoln East def. Kearney, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-10, 25-15

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Mullen, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Overton def. Shelton, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 27-25, 25-12

Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16

St. Paul def. Central City, 25-4, 25-4, 25-10

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

York def. Crete

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-20, 25-22

Crofton Triangular=

Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Osmond def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19

Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-10, 25-18

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16

Louisville Triangular=

Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-13

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-19

McCook Triangular=

McCook def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

Oberlin-Decatur Triangular=

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-15, 25-5

Southwest def. St. Francis, Kan., 23-25, 25-12, 25-14

Paxton Triangular=

Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11

Perkins County Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-22

Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-9, 25-17

Ponca Triangular=

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-13

South Sioux City Triangular=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-19, 25-8

Wakefield Triangular=

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-19

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20

Wallace Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-3

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

September 28, 2021 7:28 PM
