Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alexandria def. Becker, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20
Anoka def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Blaine def. Hutchinson, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16
Braham def. East Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Breck def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8
Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-20, 25-9, 26-24
Cambridge-Isanti def. Edina, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 26-28, 15-13
Cleveland def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
DeLaSalle def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13
Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24
Dover-Eyota def. Blooming Prairie, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16
Heritage Christian Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Windom, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
Holy Family Catholic def. Blake, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14
Kasson-Mantorville def. Goodhue, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, forfeit
Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
Lewiston-Altura def. St. Charles, 26-24, 25-9, 25-2
Mankato West def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Maple Lake def. Foley, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15
Minnewaska def. Benson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Mounds View def. Elk River, 6-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-19
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Hill City, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15
New Prague def. Jordan, 25-11, 25-13, 20-25, 25-9
New York Mills def. NCEUH, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22
Nicollet def. St. Clair, 16-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-7
North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-7, 25-10, 25-6
Nova Classical Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-15, 25-18
Osakis def. Upsala, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14
Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 16-25, 15-5
Prior Lake def. Eastview, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-7, 25-14, 25-14
Red Rock Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18
Richfield def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22
Sebeka def. Pelican Rapids, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Shakopee def. Rosemount, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13, 27-25
Southland def. Schaeffer Academy, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-11
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12
St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Washington, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
Stewartville def. Red Wing, 3-0
Tri-City United def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22
Two Rivers def. Tartan, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8
United Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8
Wabasha-Kellogg def. Austin, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13
Woodbury def. Irondale, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments