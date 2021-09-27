Kings announce multiyear jersey patch partnership and community collaboration with Dialpad

The Sacramento Kings have announced a multi-year jersey patch partnership with Dialpad. Sacramento Kings

Dialpad’s logo will appear on the left front strap of player jerseys, but their partnership will go even further to co-develop meaningful community programming that empowers the next generation with technology, learning and innovation, the Kings said.

“Sports has the power to bring people together, to connect on shared goals and to work together to make the world a better place,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a news release. “Dialpad shares these ideals and we’re excited to partner with them to connect fans and improve our community. Using their transformational technology, we’ll address digital barriers and expand our shared commitment to educate and empower young leaders. We understand that digital transformation in the nonprofit sector is critical, and the right technology will unlock new opportunities and create greater impact.”

The Kings said they will work with Dialpad to invest in the Sacramento community and support groups that are committed to closing the digital divide. Dialpad will launch The Huddle Lab as part of Team Up for Change, a Kings-led social justice initiative designed to unite, inspire and activate NBA and WNBA teams and communities in the pursuit of equity.

The Huddle Lab, which will serve one community partner over each of the next three years, will be a technology room for afterschool programs offering computers, software and televisions to encourage and empower a new generation of young entrepreneurs. The Kings said the partnership will empower 200 young people ages 14 to 22 through digital literacy and entrepreneur leadership programs, providing some students with an opportunity to engage with Dialpad, Kings and NBA executives while learning about careers in technology, sports and entertainment.

In addition, and in line with the Kings Season of Doing Good, the team said this collaboration will donate over $1 million of business communications services to local nonprofits to ensure the organizations have the tools they need for success.

“This partnership embodies Dialpad’s mission and vision to Do the Right Thing,” Dialpad co-founder and CEO Craig Walker said. “Together, we’ll connect people through technology, community and the love of the game. As a native to Northern California, I am incredibly pleased and humbled that this partnership will bring the Sacramento community closer together, both on and off the court. Dialpad has a growing employee base in the region and we are thrilled our work with the Kings will make a lasting, positive impact throughout the Sacramento community in addition to helping local entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses grow and succeed.”