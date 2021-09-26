Mahle expected to start as Reds host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (64-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (80-75, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josh Rogers (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (12-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -174, Nationals +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will meet on Sunday.

The Reds are 42-37 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .393.

The Nationals are 29-48 on the road. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .453.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Mychal Givens secured his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Patrick Murphy took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 69 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Soto leads the Nationals with 155 hits and has 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .285 batting average, 4.78 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (forearm).