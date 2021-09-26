Bubic scheduled to start for Royals at Tigers

Kansas City Royals (70-84, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (75-79, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (5-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (4-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -108, Royals -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will face off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 42-37 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Royals are 34-45 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .395 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 46 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-1. Drew Hutchison notched his third victory and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Detroit. Domingo Tapia registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 61 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 173 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).