Baz scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (96-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-8, 7.01 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Rays: Shane Baz (1-0, 3.60 ERA, .40 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -280, Marlins +225; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Miami will meet on Sunday.

The Rays are 51-29 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .426 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .507 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Marlins are 24-52 on the road. The Miami offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-3. Shane McClanahan recorded his 10th victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Sandy Alcantara registered his 14th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .494.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 127 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (neck), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).